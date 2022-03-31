Promotion of tourist destinations

Expecting a good tourist footfall this year as otherwise the trend of inflow of tourists in the UT during the past several months indicate not only such a trend getting accelerated but rather breaking records of many years , should open new vistas of promoting tourism. Should not therefore, there be enough in scope and choice for the tourists in finding such destinations in tune with their requirements and facilities ? Therefore, as a proper response to an expected tourist boom , it becomes imperative to developing and promoting tourist destinations comprising hill stations, famous enchanting spots, religious sites , places of heritage and the like . An exercise is underway in this respect where the concerned Tourism Department is to play a vital role as it is all their job to have the tourist inflow turned into a commercial tourism enterprise by tastefully improving and developing a specific number of such tourist destinations which are listed as 75 core tourist destinations, 75 heritage sites and 75 Sofi / religious sites.

We , therefore, appreciate the administrative initiative in this regard wherein the concerned department has been asked to come out with cogent and specific plans as to how the identified destinations could be developed and promoted . However, all such plans required to be submitted all complete within a month must , we hope, be taken in the right spirit and the target met ahead of the time limit. Since such an investment is going to be made and ”dividends” reaped too this very tourist season, therefore, needing hardly any special emphasis to be laid on the entire exercise getting completed , sanctions accorded , implemented and put at the disposal of the tourists , within specific time schedule. We, however, feel that such an exercise should have been started much earlier so that by now, added facilities for tourists and their more comfortable staying during their visit, would have been all in readiness. Still, speeding up such measures coupled with making more of awareness, showcasing cultural and historical heritage, encouraging eco and adventure tourism and taking such steps which motivate tourists for longer stays than generally planned to give a push and boost to the UT economy which can result in increased money income of the people engaged in tourism directly and indirectly as also overall growth, must be earnestly taken.