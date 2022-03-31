Fix employees’ pay scales in new Medical Colleges

Unless an employee is assured of what and how much and at what periodicity , one gets in the shape of wages, salaries and the like in an organisation where one is engaged , one cannot be expected to put in one’s best in terms of performance. The problem gets compounded when an element of uncertainty hovers over this ”suspense” and more so when aggrieved employee brings it into the notice of one’s employer . Why should therefore, there be no specific clarity and the same conveyed to the employees concerned about the pay scale one was expected to work against in the new Medical Colleges opened in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Other things remaining the same, due to such actions on the part of management about pressing element of suspense in respect of the kernel of the purpose of employing a person , creates problems and results in under or non- performance of an employee. It is worth noting that at the time of establishing the new Medical Colleges, way back in late 2017, posts numbering 3375 were created but settling pay scales received scant attention by the authorities.

In Trade Union parlance and even as a sound personnel policy , what is known as ”pay communication”, is not only a practice but a charter of terms and conditions conveyed by the management to an employee, not only a pay scale already established. In every organisation , it is a practice , therefore, why a different scenario is allowed to surface even after reportedly the UT Finance Department having clarified the issue. It is beyond one’s comprehension as to why the Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) of the UT has not been in a position to come out with actual pay scales for all those employees engaged in new Medical Colleges in different non-gazetted posts. Had there been any specific recruitment rules to be mandatorily followed in respect of non gazetted posts ”created” in the new Colleges under reference, the H&ME Department , therefore, had the requisite autonomy to genuinely fix the same and also convey to the concerned employees. If ”new” ventures even in infancy, get plagued by such bouts of uncertainties and element of suspense, smooth running thereof is likely to be in jeopardy even in negligible proportions initially which later can get compounded. If it is not so , why have the aggrieved employees been compelled to make representations to the concerned authorities to settle the issue and despite that there being no initiative taken to settle the issue means flawed decision making process which ultimately can prove the bane of occurrence of small and big problems in an institution.

Should an employee continue to be uncertain about its pay and salary, the question is as to why that employee should not leave such an organisation to join other departments and institutions and a few reportedly have started doing that in the instant case as not only are there better pay scales but no element of uncertainty prevailing as well. Work shall however, now and then , arranged to be carried on somehow to fight the consequential shortage of manpower but not only shall performance get a hit but fixing accountability too get affected . It would be, therefore, in the fitness of things to address the issue forthwith , settle pay scales removing anomalies and since the concerned employees are categorised to be of non-gazetted cadre , bring their pay scales at par with the Non Gazetted employees of premier Medical Institutions of the UT -the GMC Srinagar and the GMC Jammu.