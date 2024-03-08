Promote peace, shun hate tendencies: Farooq

* NC leaders attend Guru Ravi Dass Ji’s function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah today called for imbibing the spirit of love, compassion, peace and harmony as professed by every religion and preached by great saints and seers all their life, saying need for this is more now than ever before, as the society is ridden with hate and intolerance.

“Maintaining unity and further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood is the greatest tribute to great saints, who strived for a just society, based on social justice and equality,” Farooq said while paying tribute to Guru Ravi Das Ji in connection with his birth anniversary function at Jaswan in Madh Sub Division today.

Party leaders including additional general secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, former Minister Abdul Ghani Malik, Vijay Lochan- Chairman SC Cell of the party besides Mandir Committee president Des Raj were also present on the occasion.

Farooq hoped the life and teachings of Guru Ravi Das Ji will continue to inspire and motivate humanity to work for betterment of all, irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

While addressing the gathering of devotees, Farooq further said, “The society has an onerous responsibility to work for the upliftment of marginalized segments and ensure that opportunities of growth and progress are provided to all.”

He called for leaving the tendencies of hate, saying this has already created a wedge in the society. This drift is needed to be bridged by promoting the spirit of harmony, he said, adding “Let’s pledge to ensure dignified life for all”.

National Conference president reiterated his passionate call to the people to maintain peace and calm, which has been the glorious tradition of the state in general and Jammu in particular. “Those attempting to trample this ethos are needed to be isolated,” he added.

He greeted the people on this occasion and prayed for peace and tranquility in the J&K UT.