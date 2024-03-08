PM Modi’s visit to Kashmir a historic milestone: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: Describing the Prime Minister’s visit to the Valley as a historic milestone in the region’s journey towards prosperity and peace, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said this underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to the development and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The historic visit of Yashasvi Narendra Modi is reflective of the peoples’ faith in his leadership”, Rana said at the sidelines of the inauguration of state-of-art chamber of Vinay Jamwal Chartered Accountant here this evening.

Rana exuded confidence that the initiatives taken by the Government under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, especially post abrogation of Article 370 has hugely transformed Jammu and Kashmir, which has ushered in an era of peace, progress, prosperity, economic resurgence, equitable empowerment, social justice and unprecedented inclusive development in the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas. The visit assumes immense significance in the backdrop of path breaking initiatives aimed at accelerated development projects, enhanced connectivity and promotion of economic opportunities in the region, he added.

“The visionary leadership of the Prime Minister continues to pave the way for a brighter future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, Devender Rana said, adding that efforts in fostering conducive environment for peace and stability have shown discernible results in terms of record tourist influx in all the four seasons of the previous years. The unprecedented arrival of two crore tourists last year endorses the fact that Kashmir has changed from terrorist hotspot to tourism hub, bringing cheers in the lives of the people, especially the youth. He referred to the enthusiasm among the youth during the Prime Minister’s rally, saying the hallmark of the holistic efforts during the past four years is the fast growing culture of entrepreneurship.

He said the rank and file of the BJP is steadfast in its support for the Prime Minister’s vision of a prosperous and harmonious Jammu and Kashmir, and have been working tirelessly towards its realization, ensuring that every citizen reaps the benefits of progress and development. The double engine Government has reached the last person in the society to ensure their participation in the development process and extending benefits of various schemes.

The repeal of Article 370 has removed the bottlenecks in the implementation of various schemes which were ‘out of bounds’ for the marginalized segments of the society before August 2019. Now the people of both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir are feeling a sense of pride in becoming integral part of the country’s growth story and making India Vishwaguru under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he added.