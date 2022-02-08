Project Approval Committee approves major projects for J&K

JAMMU, Feb 8: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India convened the Project Approval Committee (PAC) meeting for Jammu & Kashmir to consider and approval various Research and Development projects submitted by the Tribal Research Institute, J&K.

Union Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), Anil Kumar Jha chaired the meeting which was attended by Jt Secretary MoTA, Dr Navaljeet Kapoor, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department J&K and Director, Tribal Research Institute Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Director TAD, Mushir Ahmed Mirza, OSD Dr Abdul Khabir, Asstt Director Sushil Kumar Gupta, Under Secretary Mukhtar Ahmed and senior officers from Govt of India and NITI Ayog.

Secretary, MoTA, Anil Kumar Jha complemented the Jammu and Kashmir Government for establishing a very vibrant Tribal Research Institute and record number of initiatives related to research, publications, cultural heritage, fellowships, awards, workshops and capacity building programmes organised in recent months. He assured every help to Tribal Research Institute J&K under various schemes.

The PAC approved several proposals submitted by J&K Government including establishment of Centre for Research in Tribal Health (CRTH) in coordination with Govt Medical College, Srinagar, establishment of Centre for Research and Advance Planning for Tribals (CRAPT) in Jammu and up gradation of Tribal Research Institute including accommodation of staff, scholars and faculty. Project related to Healthcare screening of Transhumant population migratory tribal population and capacity building of tribal youth was also approved.

Other projects and initiatives approved by the PAC include Integrated tribal Village Development planning, impact assessment programme for SCA to TSS and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes, mapping of highland pastures, development of portal for migratory population, training and capacity building programmes, tribal festivals, awards for outstanding performers, museum management, exposure visits for tribal students, seminars, workshops and seminars among other projects. Infrastructure for TRI headquarters was also approved in the meeting.

Earlier, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, made a detailed presentation about the projects proposed to be initiated by the J&K Tribal Research Institute. He briefed about the inter-sectoral coordination with Universities, Medical Colleges as well as research institutions for establishment of various centres as well as outreach programmes for coverage of tribal population under various schemes and initiatives. The programmes related to establishment of Museum, libraries, computer labs, scholarship and fellowships, research and development projects were also discussed. He emphasised on focus being laid on Research and documentation for professional planning aimed at overall tribal welfare.

Capacity building of PRIs for implementation of Forest Rights Act, Skill Development of educated youth linked to entrepreneurship, training of Self-Help Groups to be financially supported under the Van Dhan Scheme, mission for wider coverage of scholarship scheme, Skilling and entrepreneurship of tribal women, competitive programmes for youth and several other projects proposed by the TRI J&K were also approved by the PAC.

The meeting also discussed about role to be played by TRI for hand-holding and capacity building of all development and welfare departments for formulation of effective Tribal Sub-Plan as mandated by the Government of India.

Deputy Advisor, NITI Ayog, M Muniraju briefed about support mechanism to be extended by the NITI Ayog for overall tribal welfare in J&K with focus on education. Plan for capacity building of teachers in Smart Schools being developed in tribal areas was also discussed.