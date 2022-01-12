Progressive improvement in security situation in J&K: Army chief

‘Zero tolerance to terror, 350-400 ultras on launch pads’

New Delhi, Jan 12:

The Indian Army is resolved to show “zero tolerance” to terrorism and is committed to extracting “dire costs” for it, Army chief Gen M M Naravane said today, referring to Pakistan’s cross-border terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, he said the concentration of some 350 to 400 terrorists in terror launch pads and training facilities on the other side (Pakistani side) of the Line of Control (LoC) and repeated infiltration attempts “expose” the “nefarious intents” of the adversary.

At the same time, he said last year’s ceasefire understanding between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Indian and Pakistani armies resulted in some improvement in the situation along the LoC.

“Along the Line of Control, after a heightened situation for a prolonged period, the DGMOs understanding in February last year was aimed at achieving mutually beneficial, and sustainable peace,” he said.

“Resultantly, the situation has witnessed marked improvement. However, increase in the concentration of terrorists in launch pads, across the LoC and repeated infiltration atte-mpts, once again expose their nefarious intents,” he said.

Gen Naravane further said: “We, on our part, have resolved to show zero tolerance to terror, and commit ourselves to extract dire costs, should that be forced upon us,” he said.

In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 last year announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The Army chief said that the “proxy war” continues as terrorists are still there in the terror launch pads across the border.

“The combined intelligence inputs suggest 350 to 400 terrorists on the other side at the launch pads or in various training camps. This threat has in no way receded. We have to remain alert .A threat on the western front is very much there and cannot be ignored,” he said.

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Naravane said a ‘whole of government’ approach has led to progressive improvement in the security situation.

“Efforts to give an indigenous hue to terrorism, by setting up a façade, of proxy terror Tanzeems, have failed miserably. Inimical elements, re-energised their attempts at disrupting peace in the valley by targeting minorities, and non-locals. However, we have been able to counter these challenges,” he said.

Asked whether demilitarisation on the Siachen glacier is possible, the Army chief suggested that it all depends on Pakistan.

“We are not averse to demilitarisation of Siachen glacier. But the precondition for that is to acceptance of the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL). Pakistan has to accept it,” he said.

Gen Naravane said both sides have to sign on the dotted lines before any kind of disengagement takes place. Pakistan has been opposed to accepting the AGPL.

Asked about drones being used by terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is a threat and armed forces are seized of the challenge.

He said the drones are being used primarily to transport ammunition and drugs.

“We are well seized of the issue. Union Home Ministry is very much alive and countering it,” he said.

The Indian Army will continue to deal with the Chinese PLA in a firm and resolute manner in eastern Ladakh and it has been maintaining the highest level of operational preparedness in the region, Gen Naravane said.

He said though there has been partial engagement in the region, the “threat by no means has reduced”.

“We have continued to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness while at the same time engaging with the Chinese PLA through dialogue,” Gen Naravane said.

The Chief of Army Staff also said that the Indian Army is more than adequately prepared to deal with any military ramifications of China’s new land boundary law.

“We will continue to deal with the Chinese PLA in a firm and resolute manner,” Gen Naravane said, adding necessary safeguards are in place to take care of any contingencies.

The Chief of Army Staff also referred to upgradation and development of infrastructure along Northern borders, saying the initiative has been undertaken in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

He also said that major efforts are undertaken to see what all dual-use infrastructure in the border areas can be made use of.

The Army chief said the response by his forces to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was very robust.

“We are much better prepared to meet any challenge that is thrown up at us,” he said.

When asked about the 14th round of military talks with China that is underway on Wednesday, he said India was hopeful of resolving issues at Patrolling Point 15 (Hot Springs).

Gen Naravane also said the Army’s inquiry report into the December 4 Nagaland firing incident is expected to come out in a day or two.

He said appropriate action will be taken based on the report. (PTI)