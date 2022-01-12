Ladakh admn removes anomaly in Recruitment Rules

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: The administration of Union Territory of Ladakh has removed major anomaly in the Ladakh Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021 issued on September 8, 2021, inadvertently it was mentioned that candidates having Graduation with knowledge of Urdu can participate in the selection process for the posts of Naib Tehsildar and Patwari.

Thereafter, the administration received numerous representations from different sections of society mentioning that this condition will debar large number of youth, who actually don’t possess knowledge of Urdu from participation in the selection process.

Now, the administration has removed the major anomaly by carrying out amendment and with this all the youth having Graduation from a Recognized University can participate in the selection process. Moreover, this amendment doesn’t debar the candidates having knowledge of Urdu from participation in the selection process for these posts.

“Earlier it was restrictive and in violation of fundamental rights as such it has been felt imperative to remove the anomaly”, sources said, adding “had the anomaly not been removed around 90% candidates otherwise eligible for the posts would have been debarred from participation in the selection process”.

Moreover, under the Government of India scheme the revenue record is being digitized and translated into English as such debaring those not having knowledge of Urdu languages would be grave injustice, sources further said.