Sanjeev Jain new VC of Central University Jammu

JAMMU: Former Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, Prof Sanjeev Jain is new Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jammu.

He replaced Prof Ashok Aima, whose five-year term ends in April 2020. The new Vice Chancellor could not be appointed due to the outbreak of COVID pandemic.

Prof Aima has been the VC of Central University of Jammu for more than six years. Madhya Pradesh resident, Prof Jain was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University on March 15, 2016 for a term of three years, but he was given an extension of two years.

Prof Jain had resigned from his post in April 2019 and was appointed as the Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jabalpur.

Prof Jain has rich academic and research experience.