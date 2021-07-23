Entire nation’s hopes and prayers are with Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics: President Kovind

NEW DELHI : President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ahead of the opening ceremony in the Japanese capital.

“An entire nation’s hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels, and make our country proud. #Cheer4India,” the President tweeted.

The rescheduled 2020 Summer Games will officially kick start on Friday evening with a grand opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo amid the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archers, shooters, boxers, and hockey squad among others from the Indian contingent will not be attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with the exception of Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh who are the flag bearer of the contingent. Around 50 people will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the Indian side in view of the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

In the ceremony, India is at serial number 21 in the march past. The sequence of march past is as per the Japanese alphabet and only six officials can participate from each participating nation.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics.

The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (Agencies)