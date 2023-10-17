Prof Neelu Rohmetra is Dean Research Studies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Jammu University has appointed Prof Neelu Rohmetra as Dean Research Studies and Prof Pankaj Srivastava as Director of Distance Education.

According to an order in this regard, issued today by the JU Registrar, Prof Neelu Rohmetra of The Business School shall function as Dean Research Studies in addition to her existing duties with immediate effect, till further order.

Further, Prof Pankaj Kumar Srivastava of the Department of Geology, shall function as Director, Directorate of Distance & Online Education in addition to his existing duties.