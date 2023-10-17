Many works commissioned but payments not released: ACA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: All Contractors Association (ACA), Jammu Province has alleged that many works in Jal Shakti, PW(R&B) and I&FC Departments have been commissioned but these agencies have failed to release pending payments worth crores of the contractors.

Talking to media-persons here today, heads of various contractors associations today expressed strong resentment against the LG’s Administration for not releasing pending payments of the contractors, even after completion of various works from two to three years ago. They said even many works stand commissioned by the Government but it failed to clear the bills.

Click here to watch video

They pointed out that many works were completed about three and half years ago, the security deposit deducted by the Divisions have not been released for even single completed work, as in many cases, the staff do now know how to get the security deposit released. First of all, the tenders were done under other Head and then converted into Languishing Head and conditions were also changed by the department and the payments of the contractors are held up. The people at the helm are themselves are confused.

They further said in some cases, the contractors submitted bills to the department one year ago, but the department has now uploaded the bills after so long. Now, they are asking for any proof of it after the lapse of one year, making mockery of the system. They pointed out that in some cases, the department has projected wrong information to Government as they have not quoted that work done liability is still to be made in favour of contractors who have completed works under NABARD Head.

It is pertinent to mention here that some schemes have been closed by the Department but the payments for the works executed by contractors after e-tendering and awarded properly, are still pending. The payments of about 172 Water Supply Schemes of Jal Shakti Department are also pending and the contractors are facing hardships.

They said there is provision in the tender for GI pipes when the works were allotted under Jal Jeevan Mission to the contractors, but the department is now changing the provision for HDPE pipes which is the clear violation of contract. There is nobody to stop them and they are doing this all at their own sweet will.

The contractors have urged the PM Modi to intervene into this urgent matter as there is no one to listen in the JKUT administration.

Those who addressed press conference were-Narinder Gupta, Subhash Sharma, Sham Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Vinod Kohli, Parshotam Singh, Brij Mohan and others.