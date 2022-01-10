Prof Iqbal nominated Executive Committee member of IIPA

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 10: The Registrar of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Prof. Naseer Iqbal, has been appointed as an executive committee member of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) Jammu and Kashmir regional branch.

According to the spokesperson of the University, the executive committee members have been nominated for the period 2022-24 in its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on January 8, 2022. He continued that Prof. Naseer is a life member of the Astronomical Society of India and the Indian Physics Association and is also a member of the Board of Studies at various universities in the country.

He informed that IIPA JK is one of the 23 regional branches of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, an autonomous academic institution of national eminence for training, research, and information dissemination in streams related to the ethos of public administration and is known as a premier centre for training and research in public administration and management.

“IIPA was established throughout the country to promote and provide for the study and imparting of training related to public administration and the machinery of Government”, he said.