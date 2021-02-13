Prof Akbar Masood is new VC BGSBU Rajouri

JAMMU: The J&K government on Saturday appointment Dean Academic Affairs at Kashmir University, Prof Akbar Masood as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri in Jammu for a period of three years.

The order in this regard was issued by the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha who is also the Chancellor of the universities in J&K.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Statute 2 Clause (1) of the Schedule appended to the Jammu & Kashmir Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Act, 2002, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, hereby appoint Professor Akbar Masood, as the Vice Chancellor of the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri for a period of three years from the date he takes over charge,” the order reads.

The order further states that the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately.