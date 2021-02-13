Minority affairs ministry to organise ‘mushaira’ on ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ on Feb 20

NEW DELHI : The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise a ‘mushaira’ on the theme ‘ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat’ (one India, great India) here on February 20 in which renowned poets from across the country will recite their poems and couplets.

In a statement, the ministry said Wasim Barelvi, Shabeena Adeeb, Manzar Bhopali, Popular Meeruthi, Saba Balrampuri, Naseem Nikhat, Mumtaz Naseem, V P Singh, Alok Shrivastava, Surendra Singh Shajar, Khursheed Haider, Aqeel Nomani, Nayyar Jalalpuri and Sikandar Hayat Gadbad will participate in the ‘mushaira’, to be organised at the Ambedkar International Centre.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the poets will present their poetry full of commitment to ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He noted that ‘mushaira’ and ‘kavi sammelan’ have a rich cultural legacy which strengthens the fabric of unity in diversity.

Programmes like this will spread the message of peace and also strengthen social harmony and brotherhood in the society, he said.

Such programmes on the one hand give message of social and cultural harmony and on the other, they also make the younger generation aware of country’s art, culture and legacy of decency and etiquette, he said. (AGENCIES)