Priyanka hits out at Yogi Govt

LUCKNOW, Aug 25:

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over increasing crime rate, saying ‘crime rate meter is higher than government’s speed’.

The Congress General Secretary reacting to the recent statement of the state CM Yogi Adityanath given in the assembly, said that the Chief Minister shows the speed of the Government and the crime meter starts to run at the double speed.

Recently, UP CM had said that the works of the government would get a double speed as the assembly elections are to be held in next just one and a half year.

In her tweet on Tuesday, Priyanka said that in two days the crime rate has doubled which shows the commitment of the UP CM.

The Congress General Secretary in her tweet has compared the two criminal incidents happened on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The incident on Sunday included the murder of mother and son in Gorakhpur, triple murder in Jaunpur, double murder in Prayagraj, the body of a woman found in Unnao, the murder of a 7-year-old innocent in Bareilly, the attack on a businessman in Kaushambi, the murder of Majdur in Chitrakoot, There are cases of gangrape in Varanasi including murder in Muzaffarnagar, the Congress leader mentioned all the crimes in her tweet.

At the same time, on Monday, 25 August, Sahara Samay journalist was shot dead in Ballia, miscreants shot 6 youth in Ghaziabad, gangrape of eight class Dalit girl in Baghpat and other crimes, she tweeted. (UNI)