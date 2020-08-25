Tournaments by DYSS

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Players continue to vie for titles on Day-2 of the ongoing tournaments, being organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports in different disciplines at various locations, here today.

In final match of Kho-Kho, Amirakadal Zone defeated Nishat Zone by 1 point. Earlier, in the first semis, Hawal Zone lost to Nishat Zone by 13 points, whereas in the second semifinal, Amirakadal Zone outplayed Gulab Bagh Zone by 10 points.

In Cricket, Hawal Zone will take on Batamaloo Zone in the final tomorrow. Earlier in first semifinal, Hawal Zone defeated Eidgah Zone by 7 wickets, whereas in second semifinal, Batmalloo Zone defeated Amirakadal Zone by 6 wickets.

In Football, Rainawari Zone defeated Gulabagh Zone, Nishat Zone lost to Zaldagar Zone and Rainawari Zone outplayed Amirak Kadal Zone.