Trial-cum-selection concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Aug 25: Trial-cum-selection in the disciplines of Cricket and Football for all age group boys organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K concludes here today at sports stadium in the presence of prominent sports lovers.

Tanveer Ahmed Wani, Principal HSS Trown was the chief guest, who while speaking said that sports is part and parcel of education and education without sports is incomplete. He said that today sport has become very professional and there is lot of fame and money involved in sports. He also advised the young players to avoid the use of drugs and illegal methods to achieve desired goals in life.

The trial-cum-selection was organized under the supervision of Dr Saleem-ul-Rehman Director General YSS J&K, Jaffar Hussain Sheikh DYSSO Doda and Kishori Lal Thakur incharge ZPEO Zone.

In this competition about 80 students and players participated which were drawn from Government as well private institutions of zone Doda.

The selection was conducted by technical panel and experts including Bhanu Partap Singh PEM, Ifroz Hussain PET, Ravinder Singh PET, Parmod Thakur PET, Nareshna Devi PET, Majid Aslam Wani PEM, Muzamil Rashid REK Tr. Zone Doda, Farooq Ahmed PET, Khalid Hussain NYC and active part played by Sher Mohammad Mir Chowkidar at Sports Stadium Doda.