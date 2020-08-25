Bicycle rally organized

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 25: Prajapita Brahma Kumaries Ishwariya Viswa Vidyalaya organized bicycle rally to celebrate Harmony Day.

The rally organized under the guidance of BK Veena, Head of Zone Kathua was flagged off jointly by Naresh Sharma and Dr Bharat Bhushan, Managing Director, J&K SC, ST, BC Development Corporation.

While speaking, BK Veena apprised that 25th August is being celebrated every year by Brahma Kumaries as Viswa Bandhutav Diwas (Harmony Day) in loving memory of late Dadi Parkashmani, the former Chief of Brahma Kumaries who was instrumental in laying strong foundation of Brahma Kumaries Organisation which has now presence in over 150 countries through 9500 BK Centres.

She further added that the rally was organized after observing all SOPs of COVID 19 in which 35 cyclists participated.

The rally after passing from College Road, Shaheedi Chowk, Captain Sunil Choudhary Chowk, Parliwand and Mukherjee Chowk culminated at BK Centre where they were received by Naresh Sharma, President, Municipal Committee, Dr Bharat Bhushan and BK Veena.

The cyclists were presented mementoes by the distinguished guests.

Floral tributes were paid to Dadi Parkashmani who had done commendable social work besides working for women empowerment and youth development.

Among others present were Dr Tilak Raj, BK Mannu, BK Suresh, BK Umesh and other sisters of Centre.