Prioritize Awareness Over Penalty To Improve City Mobility: ADM To Enforcers

JAMMU, Dec 29: To address the challenges confronting the smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicles in the city, Additional District Magistrate, Ansuya Jamwal, presided over a meeting here today.

Discussions centred around enhancing the movement of pedestrians and traffic by engaging all stakeholders, including businesses and the district administration, with special attention to the issue of encroachment over public passages by traders.

Speaking at the meeting, Ansuya reiterated the district administration’s stance, prioritising sensitisation over punitive actions, emphasising that ‘smooth movement of men and materials is pivotal for thriving businesses’. Special instructions were given out to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads leading to Jammu High Court.

Notably, representatives from prominent businesses and bazaar associations actively participated in the deliberations.

Ansuya Jamwal underscored the imperative that organised business activities should not be impeded by unregulated practices, emphasising the detrimental impact of encroachments on public pathways on both the public and shopkeepers’ revenues.

Drawing attention to specific areas, the Additional DM emphasised the necessity of keeping notified zones free from unauthorised parking and rehris, particularly in bustling city centres. She stressed the importance of prior sensitisation to garner cooperation from all segments of society.

The meeting delved into comprehensive discussions on traffic management and parking solutions, recognising the associated challenges and benefits.

The ADM hinted at concerted efforts in the future towards the discussed efforts. Sanjay Badyal, DC North from Jammu Municipal Corporation, was tasked with initiating awareness drives in city areas to promote respect for public spaces. The JMC received a directive to implement additional measures to support this mission.

To alleviate these concerns further, concerned officers were instructed to ensure that coaching institutes and educational institutions do not contribute to the city’s traffic woes. Business representatives not only endorsed the proposed solutions but also provided feedback during the meeting.

The meeting was held in presence of officers, including SP North Jammu Kulbir Handa, SP South Jammu Shaheen Wahid, SDM South Atul Dutt Sharma, SDM North Nitish Rajora, among others.