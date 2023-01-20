Principal Secy visits Samba, reviews development of new Industrial Estates

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 20: Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Prashant Goyal, today toured industrial area of Samba and reviewed development of new Industrial Estates besides assessing status of land availability.

Secretary in Industries and Commerce Department, Samita Sethi, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, MD, SIDCO, Raman Kumar Kesar, SDM Vijaypur, ACR Samba besides officials of Revenue, Industries and SIDCO were present on the occasion.

Principal Secretary visited Bari Brahmana tehsil where he was apprised that after demarcation all available land has been handed over to SIDCO. He inspected work undertaken by the Industries Department for establishment of the Industrial Estate. He also inspected the site for alternative approach road for Kartholi.

Later, Prashant Goyal visited Karandi in Samba tehsil where about 364 kanal of land has been identified for developing the Industrial Estate there. He asked the Industries department to immediately start development of the industrial estates to enable setting up of Industrial units.

Principal Secretary also visited the Dry Port and reviewed progress on ongoing development works there. He was apprised that efforts are being made to ensure that the dry port shall start its functioning by the end of this financial year.

Deputy Commissioner informed the Principal Secretary that delineation work on industrial estate Katli is also underway.

Principal Secretary asked the MD SIDCO and other officers of industries department to expedite development of Industrial estates in these areas.