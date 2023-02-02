Principal attached for unauthorised use of biometric

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 2: The Government today attached Principal Government Degree College Qazigund in Anantnag district for making unauthorised use of biometric and marking online attendance from different locations.

A Government order said that In-charge Principal GDC Qazigund, Mujahid Ahmad has been attached for unauthorized use of a biometric device.

He was directed to explain his position as to why action be not initiated for installation of BAS device on personal device and marking attendance at location other than office within a week’s time but he failed to do so.

“The department has received a complaint that he is marking online attendance from home and not being physically present in the college, after perusal of biometric attendance on AEBAS for the month of October, November, December 2022 and January-2023, he is again violating the instruction of the Government and marking biometric attendance from different locations other than GDC, Qazigund,” the order said.

“In view of the above he has been attached in the office of Director Colleges, Jammu for violation of section 3(1) of J&K Employees Conduct Rules, 1971 till further order,” read the order.

Principal, GDC Kulgam has been directed to hold the additional charge of Principal GDC Qazigund.