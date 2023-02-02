Authorities retrieve land from former Union MoS, Forest Minister’s kin

Shopping complex of Hurriyat leader demolished

Srinagar, Feb 2 : The Administration in Anantnag today razed the shopping complex of Hurriyat Conference leader, retrieved the State land from the widow of former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and kin of former Forest Minister.

An official said that the authorities demolished a shopping complex owned by Hurriyat leader Qazi Ahmed Yasir in Anantnag, as it was raised on Government land.

The shops were demolished this morning in Anantang, which were allegedly built illegally on Government land near the stadium in Anantnag.

The complex had six shops in its basement but they were not yet rented out. The shops were not demolished, however, the building’s second storey was completely demolished.

An official said that the shops in the complex have been sealed, and they will be handed over to the Municipal Council Anantnag.

The Revenue Department retrieved two kanals of State land from the occupation of Mahtaba widow of former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Mohammad Maqbool Dar in village Nowgam Shangus in district Anantnag.

The Revenue officials in Tehsil Qazigund retrieved encroached land from kin of former Forest Minister and senior NC leader Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah.

The land, measuring, 1 kanal and 18 marlas is registered as Kahcharai in Estate Kurigam of Tehsil Qazigund. The land had been encroached upon by a kin of Shah.

A Revenue official said that the land, valuing more than Rs 1 crore, had been illegally encroached upon and is one of the many such patches of land retrieved from clutches of influential land grabbers.

In the meantime, all shops that were sealed in Aftab Market Lal Chowk in Srinagar last evening were de-sealed today.

An official said that the shops were unsealed as the administration is concerned about the livelihood of the shopkeepers. “All the shops have been de-sealed and rest of the process will follow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) president, Aijaz Shehaldar said that he along with Lal Chowk Traders Association general secretary Sheeraz Ahmad met Tehsildar South over sealing of 25 shops at Aftab Market.

He said they were assured that the shops will be unsealed today.

It may be mentioned here that 25 shops were sealed last evening at Aftab Market after a complainant claimed that the land was illegally occupied where these shops were raised. However, the shops were raised by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in 1970s and allotted to the shopkeepers.