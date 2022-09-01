Prices of commercial LPG slashed by Rs 91.5 per cylinder

NEW DELHI, Sep 1: Oil marketing companies have cut the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit with immediate effect.

Now, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi.

On August 1, the prices were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kg commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

Prices of domestic cylinders remain unchanged.

On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kg were raised by Rs 50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

In the national capital, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit. Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively. (Agencies)