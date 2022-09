EMPLOYMENT (01-09-2022)

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ONE DRIVER FOR HOME & ONE ACCOUNTANT IN OFFICE FOR MANUAL BILLING PURPOSE. (NOTE:-FOR ACCOUNTANT FREE ACCOMMODATION & FREE ALL FOOD MEALS).

HONEY MONEY FISH COMPANY

KANJI HOUSE FISH MARKET

NEAR VIVEKANAND CHOWK JAMMU

M:- 9419110195, 8492010195

HIRING NOW

1. SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER – 1

2. CONTENT MANAGER (ENGLISH HONS. OR M.A. ENGLISH) – 2

3. STUDIO MANAGER – 1

4. SALES MANAGER / RECEPTION MANAGER – 2 (GIRLS PREFERRED)

LOCATION – CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY (JAMMU)

SALARY – RS 10000- RS 20000

GRADUATION & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS ARE A MUST. FRESHERS OR 1-2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

INFO.HANDMADECO@GMAIL.COM

OR WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 8899858823

REQUIRED SALESMAN

-MINIMUM 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN THE FURNITURE LINE.

-GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

-MINIMUM QUALIFICATION SHOULD BE GRADUATION.

-SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

JK TIMBER TRADERS,

GANGYAL, JAMMU

PH- 9419187502, 9796061481, 9419179926

REQUIRED

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR

2. SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER

12TH & GRADUATE WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

SEVEN SEA MEDIA

DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

EMAIL YOUR CV @

SEVENSEAMEDIA@GMAIL.COM

9419112577, 7006330386

HIRING NOW

1. OPERATIONS MANAGER – (1)

2. PACKAGING BOYS -(3)

3. STORE MANAGER – 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE – (1)

4. STOCK MANAGER – (1)

LOCATION – CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY. (JAMMU)

SALARY – RS 6000 – RS 20000

INFO.HANDMADECO@GMAIL.COM

OR WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 8899858823

TINY TOTS PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

KUNJWANI TALAB, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. KINDERGARTEN TEACHER : ETT, GRADUATE, B.ED

2. FOR CLASSES 1ST TO 7TH

(A) MATHS TEACHER : B.SC, B.ED

(B) SCIENCE TEACHER : B.SC B.ED/ M.SC

(C) SOCIAL SCIENCE TEACHER : B.A, B.ED/ M.A, B. ED

(I) COME WITH TESTIMONALS FOR INTERVIEW

(II) SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT

PRINCIPAL

STAFF REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVE – 2 (EXPERIENCE

2.TELECALLER FEMALES -2(EXPERIENCE)

3. MARKETING SALES BOYS – 5 (FIELD)

4. RECEPTIONIST / COMPUTER OPERATOR –

1F (EXCEL EXPERT)

SHAADI MUBARAKH MATRIMONIAL

122/AD GREEN BELT ,

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9906284243

REQUIRED DRIVER

REQUIRED DRIVER FOR RESIDENTIAL DUTY AT GANDHI NAGAR. THE DRIVER SHOULD HAVE LIGHT MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSE.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW WITH DRIVING LICENCE ON DATED: 02-09-2022 (FRIDAY) 01.00 PM TO 4.00 PM AT TAWI GAS AGENCY PACCA TALAB NEW PLOT, JAMMU.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

PLEASE CONTACT NO.

7889879382

DRIVER REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED A WELL TRAINED CAR DRIVER, WHO CAN DRIVE LARGE CARS, WITH AUTOMATIC GEARS, LIVING IN CITY LIMITS SALARY 10000 TO 12000 FOR DESERVING. PLEASE MEET WITH VIJAY TANDON, 47 SHOPPING CENTRE, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CONTACT : 9419187143

REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS FOR A RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLES PATHANKOT. AGE 19 TO 30 YEARS OLD

CONTACT :

MANAGER – JAGPREET SINGH

+91 70513 94926

SEND CV AT

THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHERS WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL AND COMMAND ON THE SUBJECT

* TGT : MATHS

* TGT SCIENCE

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

0191-2554433, 8082029433

REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT OF DENTAL TECHNICIAN AT CHOWADHI JAMMU ..

EXPERIENCE … MINIMUM 1 YEAR AND TRAINED

CONTACT … 9797552955

8492011136

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL (10+2)

VIKAS NAGAR/THATHAR PALOURA, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. M.A SOCIOLOGY/EDUCATION/BA B.ED – 1 NO.

2. M.A HINDI/ B.A B.ED

TEACHING EXPERIENCE IN HINDI SUBJECTS – 1 NO.

3. B.SC./B.SC. B.ED. (NON-MEDICAL) – 1 NO.

APPLY WITHIN 5 DAYS ALONG WITH QUALIFICATION

CERTIFICATE PHYSICALLY SUBMITTED ALL

DOCUMENTS IN THE OFFICE OF UNDER SIGN.

O.S. MANHAS (M.D)

CONTACT: 94191-96150, 7006485954, 9018159211