Price rise and unemployment

Sir,

Under the various effective and appreciable schemes and measures adopted by the Government for overall development of the country, the two main spheres or areas still remain untouched and not being given as much attention, with the result that the average class, common people and the educated youth are badly suffering. Over percentage of GST (Goods & Service Tax) and other taxes on all commodities and even edible things of daily use have made the survival very hard and burdensome. Just we see milk, medicines, flour, rice, pulses, bread and sweets, fruit, stationery items, cloth and so many things have been taxed.

Now the low salaried and the poor people feel it very hard to pull on. Value of one rupee has been reduced to the extent that one can only get a toffee with it. Even the beggars don’t accept a rupee. Dearness is crossing all limits. The owners of the various factories, manufacturers, on the other hand have lowered down the quality, quantity, weight and size of their products to grab more money and give less in return without any fear of check or control. Loot is on, but the administration is not serious for this all. Future fate and hopes of the literate youth, trained in various trades and possessing degrees and credentials have been dashed.

No jobs, no employment and no recruitment in services has been made for the last six to seven years under the present ruling regime. Inspite of a number of vacancies in all the Departments, nothing in this behalf is being done to absorb them, who really deserve this most.

Under the good governance, all these genuine issues should be given held to on priority so that the dream of “Ram Rajia’ comes true and fulfilment of the basic needs, justice to all, peace and prosperity may prevail in the country.

Som Raj Gupta

Retd Headmaster

Chenani