India’s powerful communique to the world from J&K

Col B S Nagial (Retd)

Union Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh, described the G20 tourism working group meeting as “a moment of rejuvenation and reincarnation” for the people of J&K while inaugurating the three-day event in Srinagar on 22 May 2023. Sixty-one delegates from twenty-nine countries are taking part in this event. This is the first international meeting at the international level in Srinagar after the abrogation of Article 370 in Aug 2019, which underlines the positive changes in J&K. All these delegates, will act as ambassadors of India and spread the message worldwide as far as the situation in J&K is concerned.

Film tourism has become an effective means to promote the tourism industry, and the government is working on a comprehensive policy for film tourism in J&K. A draft Nation Strategy on film tourism was also released on this occasion.

Highlighting the beauty and cultural heritage of J&K, the beginning was made with the history of Martand Sun Temple as part of Kashmir’s ancient history displayed to the audience. Srinagar is one of the ancient cities in India. All the participants were presented with pashmina shawls and Dogri Saffa on their arrival at Srinagar airport.

Though travel and tourism is a private sector yet it was reported that all G7 countries members are participating in this meeting. The head of the US delegation, Philip Cunnings, remarked that they are happy to support G20 and to participate in the working group meetings in Srinagar.

On Sunday, the chief coordinator for India’s G20 presidency, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said: “We have the highest representation from foreign delegations for the tourism working group meeting in Srinagar than we have had in the previous working group meetings.

J&K has suffered from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism since late 1988. However, it has receded in the recent past due to effective measures undertaken by the security forces supported by development schemes launched by the Government of India. J&K is now witnessing a new era of growth, peace and prosperity possibilities. Foreign investments are coming into J&K.

The people of J&K have suffered injustice, exploitation and discrimination due to the wrong policies of the State Government for the last seven decades. Successive governments exploited the provisions laid down in Article 370.

China has said it will not attend, citing its opposition “to holding any kind of G20 meetings in the disputed territory”. In April, Pakistan, which also claims Jammu and Kashmir but is not a G20 member, described the meeting as irresponsible. Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt were also expected to stay away. (The Guardian, dated 22 May 2023). It is pertinent to mention that only China has registered its protest. Other countries haven’t said anything, but private players participate in the meeting.

China’s objection to the meeting in J&K is unfounded. J&K is an integral part of India, and both Pakistan and China illegally occupy the territories of the erstwhile state of J&K. The original State of J&K, which acceded to India on 26 Oct 1947, comprised 2,22,236 sq km. But today, India is physically occupying only 1,06,566 sq km of the original state of J&K. Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) is 72,935 sq km less 5,180 sq km of Shaksgam Valley leased to China in 1963. China Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (COJK) consists of 37,555 sq km of Aksai Chin plus Shaksgam, and territory has nibbled over the years, totalling 42,735 sq km.

China should not forget that its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of One Belt One Road (OBOR), connecting Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang Province with Gwadar Port in Pakistan, passes through POJK, which is legally Indian territories. Sooner or later, the legality of the CPEC will be questioned.

If China thinks that J&K is a disputed territory, which it is not, then China should also think about Tibet, where the situation is much worse. In 1965, an Indian representative summarised the situation in Tibet for the benefit of UNO, and the problem is alarming now. The genocide continues, and a colonial mindset has set in, which is quite burdensome. As the sufferings of the people of Tibet continue, his holiness Dalai Lama demands restoring the autonomous status of Tibet, which was guaranteed in the Sino-Tibetan Agreement of 1951 but remains elusive today. I believe lending support to Dalai Lama’s demand for greater autonomy for Tibet would be genuine because India would be discharging a responsibility promised by India about six decades ago. Such support is a moral responsibility and a strategic necessity, and India can reconsider its option if warranted.

The 1954 agreement with China is dead because China attacked India in 1962 and illegally occupied Indian territories. Though in 1988 India recognised Tibet as an autonomous region of China in a joint communique, genuine autonomy is still lacking and is a distant dream.

Expressing concern over the human rights situation in China, the Amnesty International said, “Systematic repression of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet continued. Authorities attempted to prevent the publication of an OHCHR report documenting potential crimes against humanity and other international crimes in Xinjiang. Women continued to endure sexual violence and harassment, and other rights violations.” Online censorship grew more pervasive and sophisticated as a tool to stifle criticism of the Government, intensifying around high-profile events and anniversaries.

Pakistan, though not a member of G-20, has objected to India’s decision to hold a G-20 meeting in Srinagar. Pakistan has struggled with its worst economic crisis over the past few months. People are fighting for basic needs in life. Pakistan’s insecurity is understandable. But its choices in dealing with it have often been self-defeating and deeply damaging to itself. But there is neither any progress in resolving the economic crisis nor any breakthrough in proceeding to establish an elected government. Rather than solving its problems, Pakistan is busy poking its nose into India’s internal affairs.

Hope, harmony, peace and stability are significant ideas that will outline India’s presidency of the G20 grouping of the world’s most advanced and emerging economies. G20 affords India, the world’s fifth largest economy, an excellent opportunity to form world opinion when there is widespread polarisation and escalation of geopolitical rigidities. India will work tirelessly to advance peace, stability and shared prosperity in a fragmented world.

India is promoting sustainable tourism around the world. After a long gap due to the eruption of terrorism, the new policy on Film Tourism, modern infrastructure and ease of doing business in J&K has made it a favourite destination for film shootings and tourist destinations.