PRI Representatives, Public Delegations Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Jun 29: Several PRI representatives including members of District Development Councils (DDCs), BDC chairperson and public delegations called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Subash Chander, Member DDC Narsoo, Udhampur and Smt. Bimla Devi, Chairperson BDC Mongri met the Lt Governor and discussed several issues of public importance.

Surekha Devi, DDC Member Arnia put forth the demand on behalf of the people of her constituency which included an ITI college in Arnia, construction of bridge Chak Majra to Karyal, sports stadium, among other issues.

A delegation led by Shelpa Dubey, DDC Member Vijaypur in their meeting with the Lt Governor held discussion on employment opportunities in AIIMS Vijaypur for local youth and various other issues.

Later, a delegation led by Neena Sharma BDC Chairperson, Seri, Rajouri also discussed with the Lt Governor public importance issues.

A delegation of Disabled Care Foundation led by Sh Umesh Sharma also called on Lt Governor and discussed issues which included enhancement of monthly pension for disabled, creation of separate directorate of disability affairs, implementation of Acts, opening of model schools.

The delegation of Dream City Welfare Association Muthi led by its president Sh Satish Bhat in their meeting with the Lt Governor discussed about the development of a park at Dream City Muthi.

The Lt Governor assured the delegations that the issues projected to him will be taken up with the concerned departments of the UT administration for early redressal on merit.