Fake Registration For Amarnath Yatra Busted By District Administration Samba

SAMBA, JUNE 29: Today two buses carrying 68 Shri Amarnath Ji Pilgrims originating from Muzaffarnagar reported at Shri Chichi Mata mandir for e-KYC verification and issuance of RFID Cards. On verification by the vigilant e-KYC Team of District Samba led by District Informatics Officer, it was found that yatra permits of most of the pilgrims were tampered. On further enquiry from the pilgrims and drivers, it revealed that these passengers got permits from one Mr. Rahul Bhardwaj R/o Muzaffarnagar, an agent of Vikas Bus Services operating from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh in exchange of 7000 rupees per head.

The District Administration Samba under supervision of Abhishek Sharma, District Magistrate Samba and the District SSP, Benam Tosh, immediately swung into action and the district Police took cognizance of the incident. Consequently, an FIR under section 420/468 of IPC has been registered in Police Station Samba. The District Magistrate Muzaffarnagar has also been requested to initiate legal action against the culprits namely Rahul Bhardwaj and others responsible for cheating these gullible pilgrims, so that no innocent pilgrims further fall prey to such kind of frauds.

The pilgrims shall be assisted in getting RFID cards which will be issued after fresh registration.

All Yatris are requested to keep their authentic Yatra Permits along with Aadhaar Card for proper e-KYC verification at the RFID counters and all Yatris are also requested to keep the RFID cards with them during the Yatra.