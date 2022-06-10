Prez visits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, pays obeisance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: President Ram Nath Kovind today visited holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and paid obeisance to the Goddess.

He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha besides senior officers of civil and police administration and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (CMVDSB) including CEO Anshul Garg.

The President remained at the shrine for nearly half an hour and offered prayers to Goddess Vaishno Devi.

President’s Secretary KV Tripathi wrote in the Visitors’ Book: “Honourable President of India felt delighted at the arrangements made for the darshan at the shrine. He conveyed his best wishes to the team here. May Goddess Vaishno Devi bless everyone working for the Shrine Board in the service of Vaishno Devi”.

The President later concluded his two-day Jammu visit and flew to Himachal Pradesh.

yesterday, Kovind had addressed IIM Jammu convocation.