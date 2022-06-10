Ladakh LG discusses NEP, JJM, Smart City Project

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 10: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur chaired the 4th Ladakh Development Conclave to discuss National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Ladakh Smart City Project, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Industrial Land Allotment Policy, here today.

Chairman LAHDC Leh Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chairman LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan and Member of Parliament Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the Conclave.

Speaking during the Conclave, the LG while discussing the NEP-2020, emphasized on the need for a holistic approach while developing residential schools in Ladakh. He emphasized on the need to develop textbooks in local languages and introduce them in schools as per NEP 2020. Mathur stressed on promotion of digital education through ICT labs, the issuance of tablets pre-loaded with educational content to students and community radio.

During the discussion on Ladakh Smart Cities’ Project, LG Mathur suggested that the concerns of the stakeholders should be addressed. While discussing the implementation of the JJM scheme in Ladakh, Mathur stressed on the need to ensure that the quality of the work is not compromised. He advised the concerned officials to exercise the opportunity provided in the JJM scheme to provide good quality and prescribed quantity of potable water to the beneficiaries.

The LG, during the discussion on the Industrial Land Allotment Policy, suggested that the Industries Department may develop a land bank in consultation with both the Hill Councils in advance. He stated that Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) should take responsibility for the maintenance and development of existing and new industrial estates in Ladakh.

LG Mathur directed the concerned officials to conduct the audit of land allotted to beneficiaries and to insert a clause in the lease for the eviction of the beneficiary from the allotted land in case the industrial unit start-up fails to start.

Mathur also handed over student kits procured under the Changthang package to Hill Council Leh to be distributed to students in Changthang area. He launched the e-Seva portal (http://eseva.ladakh.gov.in) with 14 e-services of various Government departments for the convenience of the public. He also launched the Jal Jeevan Mission Grievances Redressal Portal (http://jaljeevanladakh.in/).

Earlier, heads and representatives of various departments besides Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh Tsering Angchuk, Chairman LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan gave presentation on achievements of their departments.

Chairman of both the Hill Councils and Member of Parliament from Ladakh gave their suggestions for the overall improvement of the schemes.