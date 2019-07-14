Prez leaves for Sriharikota to witness launch of Chandrayaan-2

CHITTOOR: President Ram Nath Kovind along with his spouse left for Sriharikota in Nellore by a special chopper from Renigunta Airport near Tirupati, to witness the launch of prestigious second lunar mission-Chandrayaan-2 at 0251 hours on Monday.

After witnessing the launch of Chandrayaan-2, Mr Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind will return to Renigunta Airport and leave for Delhi by a special Indian Airlines flight.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chittoor District Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta and other officals seen off the President at the Airport.

Earlier, the President and his spouse left the Padmavati guest house in Tirumala to Renigunta Airport. During his stay, in the hill shrine, Mr Kovind and Savita Kovind worshipped Lord Venkateswara in the morning along with Mr Narasimhan and his wife Vimala Narasimhan.

The Governor couple accompanied the President to the Airport.

TTD Chiarman YV Subbareddy, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Tirumala Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy, TTD Chief Vigilance Security Officer Gopinath Jetti were among those who seen off the President at the guest house.

