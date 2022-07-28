Press Club delegation meets LG, lists demands of Club, journalists, newspapers

Sinha assures consideration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: A Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) delegation led by president Sanjeev Pargal called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and submitted him a memorandum pertaining to demands of the Club, journalist fraternity, newspapers etc.

The delegation invited the Lieutenant Governor to the Press Club of Jammu for a visit or media interaction. He accepted the invitation saying he will convey his decision.

Sinha gave very patient hearing to the delegation and read the memorandum point-wise. He assured that the issues raised in the memorandum will be looked into.

The Club president briefed the Lieutenant Governor about a host of welfare measures taken by the Club on its own for the journalists including Journalist Welfare Fund.

Through the memorandum, the delegation demanded that land adjacent to the Club belonging to the Industry and Commerce Department which is lying unused should be handed over to the Club for parking and construction of Guest House.

Pointing out that several States have initiated series of welfare measures for the journalists including monthly pension after 60 years of age, free travel in buses and metros, accidental insurance, welfare fund etc, the Club delegation urged the Lieutenant Governor to consider grant of similar facilities besides others to the journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As Jammu and Kashmir is now a Union Territory, the Government should grant DAVP rates for Government advertisements to newspapers at par with other Union Territories,” the memorandum said.

It also demanded regulation of news portals and then grant of Government advertisements to them.

Almost all other States and Union Territories have allowed exemption to journalists from paying toll on all Plazas and the Club demanded application of similar rules in Jammu and Kashmir.

Through memorandum, the delegation said the Government should also create Journalists Welfare Fund so that those in trouble during or after services are taken care of. It demanded construction of Press Colony for working journalists in Jammu, scholarship scheme for children of scribes and arranging trips of journalists to other States for gaining knowledge of working.