Omar underscores need for collaborative efforts against drug addiction

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: J&K National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah today necessitated the need for collaborative efforts to curb the menace of drug addiction in Kashmir.

He was addressing at foundation and annual parent’s day function of J&K Rural Development Society (JKRDS) at Dental College Shirin Bagh, Srinagar and the event was presided over by former Speaker and Chairman JKRDS, Mubarak Gul.

NC additional general secretary, Dr. Mustafa Kamal, deputy political secretary to VP, Mudassar Shahmiri, youth leader, Younis Gul and others were also present on the occasion.

The event was marked by various cultural programmes and felicitation of people from different walks of life for their public services and excellence in various fields.

Executive Editor Gulistan News, Ishfaq Gowhar bagged Alamdar-e-Kashmir Award; Umran Malik, Late Shakeel Ahmed Mir bagged Madre Meharban Awards, and Reyaz Ahmed Bhat was felicitated with Khatija Begum Award.

Calling for collaborative efforts from civil society in purging the society from social evils and creating awareness on various fronts in tackling various other issues, Omar said, “The burgeoning menace of drug addiction in Kashmir needs to be addressed seriously. It is high time for us to stand up and talk against it.”

In his address, Mubarak Gul gave a detailed account of the milestones achieved by JKRDS.