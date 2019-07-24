President’s secretary Sanjay Kothari gets three years’ extension in post

NEW DELHI: The extension of tenure of Sanjay Kothari, secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, was cleared by the government on Wednesday, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the extension of Kothari, a 1978-batch IAS officer from Haryana, “on co-terinus basis with the President or until further orders”, it said.

Kothari, who had retired in 2016, was picked by the President and appointed as his secretary. He will now remain as his secretary till the completion of Kovind’s tenure on July 25, 2022.

After his retirement from the service as Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Kothari had been appointed as Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board.

His appointment as Secretary to the President was for a period of two years, which ended Wednesday. (AGENCIES)