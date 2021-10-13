Prez to visit Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir; will celebrate Dussehra with Jawans

New Delhi, Oct 13: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15 and will celebrate Dussehra with Jawans in Drass.

‘On October 14, 2021, the President will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh,’ a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

The President will also interact with troops at Udhampur in the evening.

On October 15, the President will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and jawans, the statement added.