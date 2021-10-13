Amit Shah will be in Jammu and Kashmir from Oct 23-25: Reports

New Delhi, Oct 13: As part of the Centre’s mega outreach programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to October 25, sources said on Wednesday.

The three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by Shah marks the culmination of the second edition of the Central government’s mega outreach program that started on September 8 this year during which 70 Union Ministers visited the union territory.

Shah’s visit to the UT will be his first visit after the abrogation of Article 370 and was designed to inform the public about various Central schemes as well as to obtain feedback from the ground.

Till now, many ministers have visited and reached the public. He will be meeting officials, taking stock of the law and order situation, review various projects, sources said.

Shah will also be meeting the BJP leaders there, discuss various issues like security, developmental projects, mega outreach program etc, sources added. (Agencies)