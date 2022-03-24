President appoints two additional judges for High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

JAMMU, March 24: Government of India Ministry of Law & Justice Department of Justice on Thursday announced the appointment of Rahul Bharti, and Ms. Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, as Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Rahul Bharti, and (ii) Ms. Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, to be Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices”, reads the notification.

