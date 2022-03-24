Two tourists killed, dozens injured as vehicle overturns in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Mar 24: Two tourists were killed while over two dozen others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday.

The vehicle bearing registration number JK01N-9382 skidded off the road on Srinagar-Leh highway near Hari Ganiwan area of Ganderbal district and turned turtle.

In the incident, 25 persons received injuries who were shifted to hospital for treatment out of whom two including a woman died, an official said.

He said the others are undergoing treatment at SDH Kangan adding police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation. (KNO)