President Murmu opens Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad to the public

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD, Mar 22: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday opened Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the three presidential retreats, in Secunderabad to the public, an official statement said.

This is the first time that the heritage building is being opened to the general public. Earlier, people could visit only the gardens around it once a year for a limited time period, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“During the tour of the Nilayam, one can see the building from inside, including the Presidential wing, and dining area; and can enjoy traditional cheriyal paintings of Telangana strolling through the underground tunnel connecting the Nilayam kitchen to the dining hall,” it said.

Visitors can learn about the history of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Nilayam, know about the Constitution and get a glimpse of the role and responsibilities of the President of India in the ‘Knowledge Gallery’ which was earlier used as stables, it said.

In the Knowledge Gallery’s courtyard, visitors can take selfies with the buggy and the President’s limousine.

Visitors can also explore the Jai Hind Ramp and Flag Post point as well as the Nature Trail on the premises of Rashtrapati Nilayam, the statement added.

Various sections of the garden of the Nilayam such as Rock Garden, Herbal Garden, and Butterfly and Nakshatra Gardens will remain open to the public, it said, adding that one can obtain information about fruits, trees and flowers by scanning the QR codes placed there.

President Murmu attended the ceremony through video conferencing in the presence of Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Home Minister of Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other dignitaries at Rashtrapati Nilayam here.

On the occasion, she also laid the foundation stones for the restoration and conservation of the Jai Hind Ramp and a replica of the historic Flag Post.

The Jai Hind Ramp is connected to a historic step well that catered to the water needs of Rashtrapati Nilayam in the past, while the flag post marked the integration of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad into the Indian Union in 1948.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Presidential retreats belong to every Indian.

“It is our endeavour that all citizens, especially our young generation, know about the freedom fighters and respect the values associated with our freedom struggle,” she said. “With this idea, a Knowledge Gallery has been established in Rashtrapati Nilayam which would provide information related to the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Nilayam, and about the unsung heroes of our Independence.” (PTI)