Khajuria calls on Anurag Thakur, demands stadium for Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Mar 22: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president, Pawan Khajuria called on Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur here, today and demanded that special attention be provided to Udhampur district in promotion of sports activities.

In this regard Khajuria also submitted a memorandum to the Minister demanding that sanction be accorded to construction of a Stadium in Udhampur town.

Highlighting the issue, he said Udhampur has a small stadium and that is also very old which does not fulfill the demand of increasing sports persons in the town and adjoining areas. He said Wrestling, Kabaddi, Football and other sports activities can’t be held in this small stadium.

Khajuria said Khelo India is being implemented by the Sports Ministry all over the country which yielded good results. Moreover, it saves the children and youth from the drug addiction which is spreading at a fast pace all over country among youth. Khajuria said PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister really deserve credit for the same.

Khajuria said with the construction of the Stadium in Udhampur a long pending demand of the people of the district will be fulfilled. Khajuria said there is no playing ground in Udhampur. He said due to lack of playing field and other facilities in the town youth feel helpless and their hidden talent in sports remains unexplored.

He said in case a facility of playing field is provided in the town to people, this will help the sports persons to show their talent and they can even compete much better in competitions at State and national level.

The Union Minister assured the BJP leader that due care will be taken of the demands projected by him.