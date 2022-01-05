President Macron vows to ‘hassle’ France’s unvaccinated

Paris, Jan 5: French President Emmanuel Macron has threatened to “piss off” people untill everyone is vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I really want to hassle them, and we will continue to do this – to the end,” BBC quoted Macron as saying on Tuesday.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That’s the strategy.”

Speaking to France’s Le Parisien newspaper, the President said he will not “vaccinate by force” as he hoped to encourage people to get vaccinated by “limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life”.

“I won’t send [unvaccinated people] to prison. So we need to tell them, from 15 January, you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema,” he added.

According to BBC, France has one of the highest Covid vaccination rates in the EU, with more than 90 per cent of the adult population double-jabbed.

(UNI)