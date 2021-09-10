President Kovind, PM Modi extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to people

New Delhi, Sept 10: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish that Vighnaharta Ganesha makes our efforts against COVID-19 successful and blesses everyone with happiness and peace. Come, let us all be COVID-friendly while celebrating the festival,” the President tweeted in hindi.

Prime Minister Modi also extended greetings on the occasion.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune and health in everyone’s life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his greetings tweeting, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen.”

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year.

It is celebrated with much fanfare with lakhs of devotees converging into pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the pandals might witness lesser crowds. (Agencies)