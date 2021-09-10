LG Sinha greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

JAMMU, Sep 10: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha while greeting people on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi prayed that this holy day should bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone’s lives.

“Heartiest greetings to the people of J&K on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh is considered to be the epitome of wisdom, love, respect, admiration, and adoration. May the occasion bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone’s lives” Sinha said.