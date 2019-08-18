President Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai

MUMBAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday met veteran singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar at her home in south Mumbai and conveyed his best wishes for her good health.

Kovind was in the city to inaugurate the underground ‘Bunker Museum’ at the Raj Bhavan.

“Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health. Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace,” he wrote on Twitter.

In response, the 89-year-old singer tweeted,”Namaskar, was deeply honoured and humbled, when the The President of our country, Shri Ramnath Kovind ji, so gracefully came and met me

at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud!.” (agencies)