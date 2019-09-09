President JDU meets Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 9: G.M. Shaheen, President Janata Dal United (JDU), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Shaheen shared with Governor his views about the prevailing scenario in J&K and apprised him about the developmental aspirations of people.

Governor urged Shaheen to work devotedly towards public welfare.