Jats in J&K neglected by successive Govts: AIJMS

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 9: State president of All India Jat Maha Sabha (AIJMS) Choudhary Manmohan Singh today said that there are about half a million Jat population in the State but as they never united successive State Governm-ents neglected them.

“If not united, our voices would not be heard. For the past 70 years, we have not received one time settlement amount, our people are still are struggling to get ownership rights for the lands we were given in lieu of losing our lands in war,” Singh said while addressing the Jat families at Thalori village of Vijaypur in Samba district.

He said that Jats in 11 states fall under the OBC category but Jats living in J&K are deprived of this benefit. “Our people have to suffer on border, lose on education and agriculture to cross border firing. For jobs, we still have not gone more than Belt Forces. Our kids should get the chance for education. They must get the benefit of reservation for their jobs. We need our youth to study, prosper and make way for better future for our people,” he asserted.

When united we people will be strong and in our strength lies the courage to face and deal with our issues, he said, adding, for this all of us should maintain communication with other members of our Biradari.

Meanwhile, a local body of AIJMS for village Thalori was constituted under the guidance of Choudhary Manmohan Singh. The body comprised of Yash Pal Choudhary as president, Sat Pal Choudhary as vice president, Advocate Munish Choudhary senior vice president, Choudhary Nanak Chand as general secretary and Karpal Singh as secretary.