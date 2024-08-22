J&K Assembly Polls | Alliance With Congress Final On All 90 Seats, Says NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Aug 22: An alliance with the Congress is final on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Adbullah said on Thursday.

The announcement came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on the National Conference leadership at Abdullah’s residence.

“We had a good meeting, in a cordial atmosphere. The alliance is on track and, God willing, it will run smoothly. The alliance is final. It will be signed this evening and the alliance is on all 90 seats,” Abdullah told reporters.