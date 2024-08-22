LEH, Aug 22: At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured as a bus skidded off the road near Durbuk in Leh ladakh. As per sources, the bus belonged to Lamdon School Leh and was going from Leh to Durbuk.
It met with an accident before it reached Durbuk this morning.
Further details awaited
6 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Travelling To Durbuk Meets With An Accident In Leh
LEH, Aug 22: At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured as a bus skidded off the road near Durbuk in Leh ladakh. As per sources, the bus belonged to Lamdon School Leh and was going from Leh to Durbuk.