Pr Secy Culture reviews preparations for Basohli Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta, conducted an extensive visit to Basohli as part of the comprehensive preparations for the forthcoming Basohli Festival scheduled to take place from October 10 to 12, 2024.

He was accompanied by senior officials, including Harvinder Kour, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages; Sanjeev Rana, Additional Secretary, JKAACL; Sangeeta Sharma, Assistant Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums and Shruti Awasti, Regional Director, IGNCA, J&K.

During his visit, the Principal Secretary held a meeting with the local administration and public representatives. The meeting was attended by Ajeet Singh, CEO, Bani Sarthal Development Authority; Anil Thakur, ADC, Basholi and other officers and officials of different departments of the Basholi Sub-District Administration.

The Principal Secretary actively sought inputs from the attendees, emphasizing the significance of community involvement in the festival’s success.

He inspected the arrangements at the Ram Lila Ground and Purthu, the designated venues for the festival, and engaged in detailed discussions with the officers regarding the installation of stalls, parking arrangements, decoration, stage setup, and sanitation measures and provided guidance on enhancing the infrastructure and facilities to accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors as the event is expected to draw significant attraction of public, not only from the region but also from the adjoining states of HP and Punjab.

This festival will feature an array of cultural programs, including traditional music and dance performances, art exhibitions, craft displays, and culinary experiences, all designed to provide an immersive cultural experience.

The festival will also offer a platform for local artisans and artists to display their talents, thus contributing to the economic development of the region.

Suresh Kumar also inspected the historic Basohli Mint, which has been earmarked for restoration in the second phase of the “Revival, Restoration, and Maintenance of Heritage” scheme. During the visit, he provided clear instructions to the concerned officers, emphasizing the need to expedite the restoration process and ensure that all necessary steps are taken to preserve and restore this significant heritage structure at the earliest.

During the tour, Principal Secretary visited the Basholi Art Gallery, where he engaged with students being trained in the traditional Basholi painting style. He commended the students for their dedication and praised the gallery’s management for their efforts in preserving and promoting this unique cultural art form.

Principal Secretary highlighted the importance of passing down such traditions to future generations, stressing that maintaining these artistic practices is vital to preserving the region’s cultural vibrancy.