J&K Speedball team flagged off for Nat’l C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: The J&K Sports Speed Ball Association organized a send-off ceremony at Jammu Sanskriti School for the J&K Speedball team, which will compete in the 14th National Speedball Championship 2024. The event will be held at the Government Indoor Sports Stadium in New Delhi from August 28 to 30.

The team was given a warm send-off by Rohini Aima, Principal cum Vice-Chairperson of Jammu Sanskriti School, and Pooja Malhotra, Founder Patron of JKSBA. The team selection was finalized under the guidance of Sunny Nanda, General Secretary JKSSB, and Chief Coordinator SPAA India.

Coaches Renu Devi, Sahil Janua, Anju Devi, Amir Koshal, Sahil Kaith, and Kailash will lead the team. Key players include Akshobya, Samaksh, Goutam, Shravan, Nirvaan, Sayam, Aryan, Tejveer, Ranveer, Rehaan, Keshav, Aryana Choudhary, Manvendra Sinh, Lavya Mahajan, Pragati, Adityam, Aahil, Agrim, Hari Om, Shivam, Somdev, Anurag, Bhivesh, Abhimanyu, Gagandeep, Akam, Tanshiq, Maiyank and Divyansh. Aima praised the team’s consistent performance and wished them success in the upcoming national competition.